Teaching board: 62,000 Oyo applicants jostle for 10,500 slots

The Oyo State Post-Primary School Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has said that a total of 62,000 applicants scaled the application exercise to take part in…

The Oyo State Post-Primary School Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has said that a total of 62,000 applicants scaled the application exercise to take part in the computer-based test for 10,500 available positions.

Oyo State Chairman of TESCOM, Pastor Akinade Alamu, stated that 12,000 applicants applied for non-teaching service, while 50,000 applicants applied for teaching service under TESCOM.

He said that the commission was executing the recruitment exercise in conjunction with relevant agencies such as the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Establishment; Office of the Head of Service and Ministry of Finance.

Pastor Alamu reiterated the commission’s commitment to a credible exercise, adding that, “No applicant should rely on hearsay.”

Pastor Alamu further said that specific dates and time for individual applicants was ready and could be accessed by applicants through their portals.

He added that successful candidates from the computer-based tests would be required to appear for an oral interview.

Pastor Alamu said the commission had made arrangements for applicants by providing necessities such as tents, chairs, ambulance services and security.

Daily Trust further reports that TESCOM fixed Monday, July 29 to August 2, 2024, for the computer-based test (CBT).