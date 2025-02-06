Teachers begin indefinite strike in Ebonyi 

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Ebonyi State chapter, has declared an indefinite strike action in seven local government areas of the state over non-payment of monthly salaries.

The affected areas include: Ebonyi, Edda, Ezza South, Ezza North,Ivo, Ishielu and Ohaukwu LGAs.

The union complained over non-payment of salary of more than three months to teachers in the affected local government areas.

This was contained in a statement signed by the union’s secretary, Bassey Asuquo and made available to journalists in Abakiliki the state, capital on Thursday.

The statement reads: “Sequel to our earlier notice on mobilisation for industrial strike action, we have thoroughly reviewed the compliance of local government chairmen regarding the clearance of our members’ salaries.

“As of the close of work today (Wednesday), February 5, 2025, we acknowledge that certain local government areas have cleared the salaries of our members.

“However, we regret to inform you that several local government chairmen have failed to clear the backlog of our members’ outstanding salaries.

“On this note, all our state and branch officers in the affected local government areas are instructed to adhere strictly to this directive and ensure the immediate enforcement of the strike action from 12:00am on Thursday 6th of February, 2025.

“This includes organizing and maintaining solidarity picket lines and monitoring the Compliance of the strike action across the affected localities.”

The union noted that failure of the local government chairmen to meet their obligations to its members was unacceptable and vowed not relent until its demands are met.

“We call on all members to remain steadfast and continue their support for the strike action,” the statement added.

Daily Trust learnt that the compliance by teachers in the ongoing strike has paralyzed teaching and learning in public schools in the affected local government areas of the state.