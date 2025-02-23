Teacher Tortures Student for Eating Mango in Adamawa

A teacher at Aliyu Mustafa Academy in Jimeta, Adamawa State, allegedly tortured a student, Jaafar Bashiru, for eating a mango within the school premises.
According to eyewitnesses, the teacher left him battered and bruised.
The incident occurred during break time when Jaafar was caught eating mango.
Jaafar’s father, Bashiru Haman, who arrived at the school to confirm his son’s school fees payment, was reportedly horrified to find his son being beaten mercilessly.
Despite his intervention, the teacher continued to rain blows on Jaafar.
“I was shocked and devastated to see my son being beaten like that,” Bashiru said in an interview. “I tried to intervene, but the teacher refused to listen. I then reported the incident to the school proprietor, Mrs. Amanda Pam, but she asked me to leave the premises.”
The Adamawa State Police Command has launched an investigation into the incident.
Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Investigation,to take over the case for discreet investigation.
“The police are taking this incident very seriously, and we will ensure that justice is served,” Morris said. “We urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist us in our investigation.”
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Hajiya Aisha Umar, has also confirmed that the ministry has received a complaint letter from Jaafar’s father and has launched an investigation into the incident.
“We take incidents like this very seriously, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” Umar said. “We will also work to ensure that measures are put in place to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.”
