Teacher, security guard accused of raping stepdaughter, minor in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) on Wednesday paraded two suspects for allegedly raping two minors in Kwara State.

The suspects are 49-year-old Balogun John, a teacher in one of the private schools in the state and one Idowu Yahaya, 39.

While John was alleged of ‘raping his 17-year-old stepdaughter at Osere area, Ilorin, Yahaya, a private security guard, allegedly abused a 15-year-old girl in an office at Gaa Akanbi, Ilọrin.

Speaking during the parade, the NSCDC commandant, Umar Mohammed, said rape is one of the fastest-rising violent crimes in the society.

He urged parents and guardians to be vigilant and establish a close bond with their children and wards.

The NSCDC boss warned rapists and other criminals within the state to desist from such dastardly acts and embrace lawful and peaceful style of living.

