Teacher jailed 4 months for stealing shoes

A Jos magistrates’ court on Tuesday sentenced a 40-year-old teacher, Sani Mohammed, to four months in prison for stealing two pairs of shoes from a shop.

Magistrate Shawomi Bokkos summarily sentenced Mohammed after he pleaded guilty.

Bokkos, however, gave the convict an option to pay N20,000 fine and also ordered him to pay N45,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that on May 4, one Nwafor Okechukwu reported that the defendant visited his shop and stole two pairs of shoes worth N70,000.

During investigation, the police said a pair of the shoes was recovered from him.

Gokwat also said that while in detention, the convict fled police custody but was later rearrested. (NAN)

