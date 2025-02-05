Teacher dismissed for impregnating student in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has dismissed one Gbenga Owoosi for allegedly impregnating one of his students.

The teacher, who was on Grade level 10, until his dismissal, taught Economics at Alarelu Comprehensive High School, Igbara Odo-Ekiti, Ekiti South Local Government Area of the state.

Owoosi was alleged to have impregnated one of his students, a 17-year-old SS3 girl preparing for her Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

His action spurred the disciplinary committee of Ekiti State TESCOM to embark on a fact-finding mission to get to the root of the matter.

The chairman, Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission, Babatunde Abegunde, while speaking to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, said the commission carried out a thorough investigation on the matter and followed due process before arriving at the decision to dismiss the teacher to serve as a deterrent to others who might want to indulge in such unethical act.

A board member of the commission, who is also the chairman of the disciplinary committee, Princess Jumoke Owoola, described the accused as a bad egg capable of contaminating his students and fellow teachers.

TESCOM’s disciplinary committee revealed that the accused had previous records as it was discovered that he had previously collaborated with some students to steal computers belonging to the school.

The dismissed teacher was said to have impregnated an underage referred to as minor according to the Gender Based Violence Prohibition Law, 2019.

The committee stressed that the case of the dismissed teacher was treated in accordance with the state public service rules (2017) and Ekiti State Teaching Service’s manual, which recommends dismissal as the ultimate penalty for serious misconduct and criminal offence of such magnitude.

The committee also recommended that all teachers should be sensitised on Gender Based Violence Prohibition Law, 2019 and other related issues and that schools should be monitored with emphasis on moral norms and ethical standard.