Teacher bags life in jail for sodomising 14-year-old student

A Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, sentenced a 27-year-old teacher, Bright Emelogu, to life in prison for sodomising his…

A Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, sentenced a 27-year-old teacher, Bright Emelogu, to life in prison for sodomising his 14-year-old student.

Justice Abiola Soladoye held that Emelogu was amoral, callous, reckless and everything a teacher should not be, noting that he had inflicted physical, emotional and psychological trauma on the survivor.

She said the evidence of the survivor was corroborated with the evidence of the nominal complainant, his aunt, and the medical report from Mirabel Medical Centre, Ikeja.

She further said: “The survivor in this case narrated before this court that the defendant was his class teacher and that he complained to his aunt that he was not doing well in school.

“The survivor said he (defendant) told his aunt that he was dumb which made the aunt arrange an after-school lesson with the defendant.

“The survivor said the defendant ordered him to go into the school toilet but that he refused which made him threaten to fail the survivor in his third term examination if he did not obey him.

“The survivor said he eventually cooperated with the defendant because he was afraid and he followed him to the toilet.”

The judge maintained that the testimony of the survivor was truthful and that the evidence of the survivor’s aunt was straightforward and unambiguous.

She added that the medical report which was tendered in the court revealed healings in the anus area and lacerations which were not pile-related.

She noted that the evidence of the defendant was self-serving, untruthful and contradictory as he denied writing a statement.

She, therefore, held that, “This paedophile, Bright Emelogu, is a disgrace to the teaching profession and he must pay for his sexual indiscretions.

“Hopefully, this will also serve to other male teachers like him to desist from messing around with the innocence of their students.”

After sentencing him to life in prison, the judge ordered that the defendant’s name should be registered in the sexual offences register as maintained by the Lagos State Government. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...