Jigawa: Tea vendor beats man to death over missing Indomie, bread

News
Abdulrashibu Ya'u, a 40-year-old tea vendor in Sararai village, Jigawar Tsada town, Dutse Local Government Council of Jigawa State, has…

    By Ali Rabiu Ali

Abdulrashibu Ya’u, a 40-year-old tea vendor in Sararai village, Jigawar Tsada town, Dutse Local Government Council of Jigawa State, has beated 20-year-old Hassan Garba to death.

According to reports, Ya’u descended on Garba whom he accused of stealing bread, milk, noodles, and petrol.

Upon receiving the report, the police delegated a team to the scene and arrested the suspect, while the victim was rushed to Rasheed Shekoni Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, Police Public Relations Officer in Jigawa, said during questioning at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Dutse, Ya’u admitted to the crime, stating that Garba’s repeated thefts had infuriated him, and he had previously informed his parents, but no action was taken.

He said in a fit of rage, Ya’u tied Garba with a rope and beat him with a stick, leading to his death.

He said neighbors reported hearing Garba’s cries for help but were unable to intervene until police officers arrived.

“Following a thorough investigation, Ya’u will be arraigned in court to face the full weight of the law,” the PPRO said

