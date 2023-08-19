Tea seller, customer killed by thunder strike

A tea seller (Mai shai) and one of his customers have reportedly been killed by a thunder strike in Kwara State. The incident, it was…

A tea seller (Mai shai) and one of his customers have reportedly been killed by a thunder strike in Kwara State.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred at Onigbegiri Junction, Eyenkorin in Asa Local Government Area of the state during a heavy downpour.

An eye witness, Mojeed Onigbegiri, said the victims “died instantly” when the thunder struck around 6.30pm Thursday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident yesterday, saying, “the body of the tea seller has been released to the family for burial while the family of the other victim said they need to perform some rites before they bury him.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...