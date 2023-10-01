✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Kebbi

TCN restores power 15 days after fire incident

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has restored power supply to Birnin Kebbi and its environs 15 days after fire gutted its substation. There was…

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)
    By Ismail Adebayo

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has restored power supply to Birnin Kebbi and its environs 15 days after fire gutted its substation.

There was wild jubilation in Birnin Kebbi metropolis when light was restored around 9.15pm. Children and adults took to streets to jubilate over the return of power in their various residential areas.

It would be recalled that the TCN power house and two transformers were destroyed by the fire, which in turn affected Kebbi and Sokoto states.

The management of the TCN had initially planned to restore power to Kebbi from Sokoto having restored Sokoto light from Talata Mafara substation but it later decided to feed Kebbi from the transformer through which Niger Republic was being fed.

 

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: