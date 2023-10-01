TCN restores power 15 days after fire incident

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has restored power supply to Birnin Kebbi and its environs 15 days after fire gutted its substation. There was…

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has restored power supply to Birnin Kebbi and its environs 15 days after fire gutted its substation.

There was wild jubilation in Birnin Kebbi metropolis when light was restored around 9.15pm. Children and adults took to streets to jubilate over the return of power in their various residential areas.

It would be recalled that the TCN power house and two transformers were destroyed by the fire, which in turn affected Kebbi and Sokoto states.

The management of the TCN had initially planned to restore power to Kebbi from Sokoto having restored Sokoto light from Talata Mafara substation but it later decided to feed Kebbi from the transformer through which Niger Republic was being fed.

