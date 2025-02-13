TCN blames line tripping for grid collapse

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said the grid collapse that occurred at 11:34 on Wednesday was as a result of tripping of the Omotosho-Ikeja West 330kV transmission line.

A statement by TCN’s General Manager on Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said at the time, the Benin-Egbin 330kV line was on a scheduled outage for mechanical line tracing.

“The tripping resulted in a cascaded outage affecting the Lagos, Abuja, and Osogbo axis. However, all other parts of the grid remained unaffected, contrary to reports of a grid collapse in the media.”

She said the line had been successfully restored, and normal power supply had been fully restored to the affected areas.

“We assure Nigerians of our commitment to efficient delivery of bulk power across the nation as we continue to implement measures to enhance the stability of the national grid.”

The grid experienced loss of supply on Wednesday with check on the website of the Independent System Operator (ISO), an independent arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, showing the average electricity supply on the grid dropped from an average of 4064.70 megawatt around 11am to 1,222.78 MW around 12pm.

Confirming the grid disturbance, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said it stopped receiving electricity supply in its franchise area at 11:38am.

In a statement posted on its official X account, it said: “We regret to inform you that a system disturbance occurred on the national grid at 11:34 am today causing power outage across our franchise areas.

“While gradual restoration of power supply has commenced, please be assured that we are working closely with relevant stakeholders to fully restore electricity as soon as the grid is stabilised.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work to serve you better.”