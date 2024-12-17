TCN arrests 6 suspected vandals in Rivers

The General Manager, Port Harcourt Region of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr. Emmanuel Anyaegbulam Akpa, says TCN has arrested six suspects for vandalizing its towers in Rivers State.

Engr Akpa, who disclosed this to journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday, said the suspects were behind the frequent vandalisation of the towers and other important installations in the state.

He said four suspects are already being prosecuted for vandalising its installations, adding that the six arrested suspects will soon appear in court.