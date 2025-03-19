TB kills 71,000 Nigerians in 1 year

Over 400,000 cases recorded in 2024 — FG

Over 400,000 tuberculosis (TB) cases were recorded in Nigeria last year.

The disease killed over 71,000 people in the country within one year, with over 400,000 cases recorded in 2024, the federal Ministry of Health and other stakeholders have said.

TB is an airborne disease caused by bacteria (Mycobacterium tuberculosis) that most often affects the lungs. It is the second (after COVID-19) deadliest infectious killer disease in the world and among the top 10 causes of death worldwide.

Some symptoms of tuberculosis include coughing lasting longer than two weeks in normal individuals, and any current cough in People Living with HIV and AIDS, weight loss, night sweats, and persistent fever.

Dr Labaran Shehu, National Coordinator, National TB, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Control Programme, of the Federal Ministry of Health, said eight people die of TB in the country every hour.

He said the 71,000 deaths recorded in 2023 represent about 18% of TB deaths recorded in the African continent.

The Director of Public Health, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Godwin Ntadom, said the country had its highest-ever TB notification of more than 400,000 cases identified in 2024 out of the estimated 506,000 Nigerians infected with the disease.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during the pre-World TB Day press conference organised by Stop TB Partnership Nigeria in collaboration with the ministry and other partners, he said about 43,000 children were treated for TB in 2024.

Quoting the 2024 World Health Organisation (WHO) global TB report, he said Nigeria is currently ranked 1st in Africa and 6th globally among the 30 high-burden countries for TB with an estimated 499,000 Nigerians that developed TB in 2023.

“It will also interest you to know that TB mostly affects our productive age group (25-44 years), driving many families into poverty with untoward consequences on our national economy. The situation is further exacerbated by factors such as poverty, malnutrition, overcrowded living conditions, and limited access to quality healthcare services,” he said.

Experiences of TB survivors

Mariam said she lost her uncle to TB last year. She narrated that he coughed for a while and continued to manage it with over-the-counter drugs and herbal medicines.

She said, “Over time, he thought the cough was a reaction to the high blood pressure drug he was taking. As at the time he was diagnosed of TB, when he later went to the hospital, the disease had weighed him down, coupled with his other health conditions.

“He died despite all the treatment he received at the end,” she narrated.

Justice Ejiga, a TB survivor, said he lost his job with one of the banks in the country as a result of the disease

He said, “I came back from TB treatment and lost my job because my office felt I could infect others but TB is curable. TB is not a death sentence; treatment is available.

“However, people must seek help and medical care immediately. Do not wait until you jeopardise the health of your family.”

Joyce Seember, another TB survivor and advocate, said TB is deadly but also curable.

She said, “I have experienced the pains and discomfort that come with TB and religiously had my treatment for six months and today, I am TB-free.”

Reasons for high burden of TB in Nigeria

Experts attribute the high burden of TB in Nigeria to several factors including low public awareness of TB, stigma and discrimination against people affected by TB, limited access to healthcare services, funding gaps, and weak collaboration between the public and private sector in TB control.

Challenges

Acting Board Chair, Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Dr Queen Ogbuji-Ladipo, said TB remains a significant public health challenge claiming thousands of lives in Nigeria; despite advancements in diagnostics, treatment and prevention, the disease persists, particularly affecting the vulnerable and underserved populations.

Dr Labaran of the National TB, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Control Programme (NTBLCP), said challenges include huge funding gaps, poverty and malnutrition during the epidemic, sub-optimal funding for adults and children, sub-optimal coverage of health facilities with TB services, and high catastrophic costs incurred by TB patients.

He said there was still a 70% TB funding gap with 24% donor funding but only 6% domestic funding.

The Executive Secretary of Stop TB Partnership, Nigeria, Mayowa Joel, said the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funding freeze created a $5 million funding shortfall between January and March 2025.

He said Nigeria requires $404 million for TB programmes this year but that only $89 million is available from the global fund.

He said global fund allocations are projected to further drop to $16 million, next year.

Dr Ntadom said despite achievements made in TB screening and control, there is still a significant number of missing TB cases that constitute a reservoir for ongoing transmission of the disease in our communities.

He said, “It will interest you to know that one untreated TB patient is capable of infecting 15 other persons in a year. A more worrisome trend is the sub-optimal enrollment of diagnosed DR-TB patients on treatment in the last five years.”

He, however, added that with the meticulous implementation of World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended strategies, the NTBLCP, in collaboration with its esteemed partners, has no doubt made remarkable progress in the fight against TB in Nigeria.

While saying that the 79% treatment coverage in 2024 deserves commendation, he added that, “Similarly, we have made good progress in TB notification among children, increasing from just 8,293 in 2018 to about 43,000 children treated with TB in 2024.”

Experts way out

Dr Ogbuji-Ladipo said there is hope for the elimination of TB in the country despite the challenges.

She said there was a need to intensify advocacy for domestic resources for TB now more than ever, especially in light of the dwindling donor support.

She also enjoined everyone to use their voices to support the cause, adding, “Let us work together, push for stronger policies, advocate for more domestic resources, and drive initiatives that focus on TB prevention, detection and treatment.”

Dr Ogbuji-Ladipo said, “With the unwavering commitment of healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, and advocates alongside innovations such as shorter treatment regimens and digital adherence technologies, we are closer than ever to eliminating TB.”

Amobi Godwin Ogah, Chairman House Committee on HIV/ AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, called for a private sector-driven trust fund, similar to the one established for HIV.

He said there was a need for stronger oversight to prevent mismanagement of TB intervention funds and also announced plans by the house to pass a law that will protect persons affected by TB from discrimination and stigma.

He called on the federal government to advocate to the Global Fund to increase TB funding from 18 per cent to 30 per cent, adding that, “the House Committee on HIV, AIDS, TB, and Malaria Control will continue to provide legislative mechanisms and interventions to support the fight against TB in Nigeria.”

Ogah also commended the federal government for investing N700bn for the fight against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and immunisation, saying it was timely with the US government’s funding pause.

Dr Olayemi Olupitan, Project Director of the Global Fund (GF) Grant Cycle 7 Tuberculosis/HIV project of the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN), said it is important for the public to know that tuberculosis is preventable and curable, and not a spiritual problem.

She said TB preventive treatment is available for all contacts of tuberculosis patients.

“So, if you live with someone who has TB, you can be on TB preventive treatment, which is available. It is free of charge and it’s highly tolerable. Early diagnosis cannot be overemphasised. It is the key to avoiding complications and having a better prognosis,” she stated.