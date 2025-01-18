Tax reform bills: Governors’ decision not enough, says Ndume

Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has said recommendations of Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) on tax reform bills is a welcome development but not enough as there are still sections of the bills that require further clarification.

The bills, currently before the National Assembly, have suffered heavy criticisms especially in northern Nigeria, with many describing the pieces of legislation as anti-north agenda of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Ndume, who has been critical of some of the policies of the present government, maintained that instead of bringing succour, the tax reform would further burden the poor, urging the president to withdraw the bills.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa service, Ndume said, “What the governors did is a welcome development, but it is not enough because we still do not have comprehensive understanding of the bills.”

He added that while NGF’s decision was a right step, there was a need to open doors for wider consultations and public inputs in order to have a unison stance on the legislation.

“There is a need for transparency. The process should not be rushed as this would lead to making mistakes.

“The door for correcting the mistakes has been opened now, unlike before when it was closed and the bills left as they were. The work is now with the legislators and the general public,” he added.