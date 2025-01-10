Tax Reform: You’re Playing Irresponsible Politics, Presidency replies Bala Mohammed

The Presidency has accused Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State of playing irresponsible politics with his constant criticism of the tax reform bills.

The Executive Bills has generated controversy since it was presented to the National Assembly last year

The National Economic Council (NEC) led by Vice-President Kashim Shettima had advised President Bola Tinubu to withdraw the bills for further consultation, but the president rejected the advice.

SPONSOR AD

However, Governor Mohammed has continued to push for withdrawal of the bill, saying it is against interest of the north.

In a statement by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, on Friday, the presidency advised the governor to concentrate on tackling the challenges in his state instead of his attacks on the bills.

Dare also advised the governor to use the avenue provided by the National Assembly to make recommendations on the tax reform bills.

He said, “On the Tax Reform Bills, the President was clear that anyone and groups that feel strongly about this matter now before the National Assembly should take advantage of the legislative process. Attempts to stampede or abort this process must be regarded as undemocratic and self serving.

“The question to Governor Bala Mohammed by journalists is to know what he is doing to make life better for the people of Bauchi State.

“How well are the people of his state who still rank as most impoverished among Nigerians fairing under his leadership? How well has he as Governor used the increased resources at his disposal to improve the quality of life of his people.

“Just like President Tinubu has a duty to all Nigerians, Governor Bala has greater duty and responsibility to the people of his state. Constant blustering and playing irresponsible politics will not relieve him of his duty to the people of Bauchi State his leadership has impoverished.

“Governor Bala should face governance and stop using President Tinubu to burnish is vanishing image.

“President Tinubu is focused on revamping the economy and his is working to turn the economic fortunes of the country around. He has a four-year mandate to deliver on his promises. Nigerians have started to see the real impact of reforms of the Tinubu administration and better outcomes will continue to manifest in the lives of the citizens in the weeks and months ahead.

“Governor Bala is playing Irresponsible Politics. Rather, he should occupy himself with dealing with the many problems of his state. Ambition is made of sterner stuff.”

Dare added, “The focus of this government is on how to build stronger collaborations with sub-nationals and other critical stakeholders on matters that affect the lives of Nigerians.

“President Tinubu won an election and secured a national mandate from Nigerians and he will not surrender that to satisfy the palate of some psuedo activists and later day crusaders.

“President Tinubu is a listening leader and also a leader that strongly believes in the institutions of state.”