Tax reform: You’re calling for anarchy, Bauchi gov tells Tinubu

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State says the tax reform bills which are before the National Assembly are skewed to favour only one section of the country.

Speaking on Thursday when he received the Christian community in Bauchi State, the governor urged President Bola Tinubu to backtrack on the tax policy reforms as it could lead to anarchy.

He said the policy does not in any way favour the North, adding that the governors would not be able to pay salaries.

Mohammed, who doubles as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum said: “To the tax reforms- it is not a good policy for northern Nigeria because we are not going to get money to pay you salaries.

“They must listen, otherwise, they are calling for anarchy and that is not good. We voted for the president in the state and other states.

“They must listen to us! They must not come up with a policy that favours only one state in the country.

“It is not about religion. It is not about tribe. It is about national unity. It is about national hegemony.

“We are all about good leadership, and we will continue to urge them for the time being, but if the situation persists, they will see our real colour. We are going to fight for it.”

During his recent maiden media chat, President Tinubu insisted that his administration’s the tax reform has come to stay.

The tax reform bills have generated controversies and met push back especially from the Northern leaders, forcing lawmakers to initiate consultation.

But Tinubu in his address said the reforms might not be embraced by everybody, but it was here to stay.

He said, “The tax reform is here to stay. The reform is pro-poor and it is to widen the tax net, so we can have more people paying.

“The hallmark of a good leader is the ability to do what you have to do at the time it ought to be done.”

Meanwhile, given the mounting opposition to the bills by some governors and senators, the President said he was open to negotiations on the issue.

“Tax matters are subjects of debates and negotiations. I don’t mind cutting edges. I will,” he added.