Tax reform: Senate replaces c’ttee member to meet with AGF

The Senate at commencement of plenary on Thursday replaced the Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Moguno (APC, Borno North), with Senator Kaka Shehu (Borno Central) to represent the North East geo-political zone in the committee scheduled to meet with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) on Thursday (today).

The Senate on Wednesday constituted a 10-man committee headed by the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) to meet with the AGF and address the grey areas in the tax reform bills that have ignited opposition to the bills.

But on Thursday, the Senate resolved that principal officers of the red chamber should not be part of the meeting apart from the committee members.

The Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) in his submission during plenary, however, said Senator Moro was made chairman of the committee “to ensure transparency.”

The resolutions were reached when Senate President Godswill Akpabio subjected the debate to a voice vote and later hit the gavel saying “‘the ‘ayes’ have it.”