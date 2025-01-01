Tax reform row: Engage Bauchi gov, other Northern leaders constructively, CNG tells Presidency

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has reacted to the criticism of the presidency against Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, over his comments on the proposed tax reforms.

Speaking when the Christian community in Bauchi paid him a visit during the Christmas holiday, the governor said the tax reform bills which are before the National Assembly are skewed to favour only one section of the country.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to backtrack on the tax policy reforms, saying it could lead to anarchy.

But in a statement on Monday, Sunday Dare, the president’s special adviser on media and public communication, described Mohammed’s remarks as “inflammatory rhetoric” and “direct threats toward the federal government”.

He said the governor’s comments were “particularly concerning and does not reflect the constructive dialogue needed between state and FG”.

Dare also noted that Mohammed’s remarks did not reflect the collective views of Northern Nigeria.

He advised Mohammed to focus on addressing poverty and ensuring the effective use of federal resources rather than issuing threats.

“It bears noting that Bauchi State has received N144 billion (State and LGA) in federal allocations under the current administration — a significant increase from previous disbursements,” the statement read.

“Yet his state continues to grapple with serious developmental challenges and high poverty rates. Rather than issuing threats, his energy might be better directed toward implementing effective poverty alleviation programs and ensuring transparent utilization of these federal resources.”

But responding in a statement, Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, said it was unfair to accuse Mohammed of branding the Federal Government’s tax reform as “anti-North” and unfairly criticizing the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“To start with, it is the height of mischief that Governor Bala Mohammed’s candid advice on the dangers of proceeding with bad decisions or policies that could worsen the plight of the masses, has been taken out of context, as a threat on the presidency. It would have been out of character for him to threaten the President or the presidency, an institution for which he has the greatest respect.”

Weighing in, CNG in a statement on Wednesday by Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, its National Coordinator, said the Presidency’s response labeling Governor Mohammed’s comments as inflammatory is “dismissive and unhelpful”.

“Instead of addressing the valid concerns raised, the Presidency has chosen to deflect and criticize. This approach does not foster the constructive dialogue needed to address the pressing issues at hand,” the coalition posited.

The statement read in part: “We find it significant to remind all and sundry that Governor Mohammed’s comments were completely acceptable and constructive in a democratic system that encourages dialogic conversations which he made in the spirit of advocating for the welfare of Bauchi State and the broader Northern region within the Nigerian political milieu.

“Governor Mohammed’s remarks echo the frustrations and concerns of countless Nigerians who believe that the Tax Reforms must not be implemented in a manner that is unjust, divisive and deliberately skewed to favour a few states over the majority.

“We urge the Presidency to prioritize resolving the persistent issues of inadequate power generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure, which stifle economic growth and development. These challenges have disrupted businesses and daily life, further deepening the economic crisis.

“The CNG stands resolutely behind Governor Mohammed on this issue of tax reform and his unwavering dedication to advocating for the needs and interests of his people, exercising his constitutional freedom. For any democracy to thrive, open and honest dialogue is essential for achieving meaningful progress and fostering national cohesion.

“We assert that if the Presidency harbors no ulterior motives in response to constructive criticism, it should engage with Governor Mohammed and other Northern leaders in a manner that promotes mutual understanding and collaboration to refine the bills for the betterment of the Nigerian people”