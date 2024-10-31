Tax Reform Not Against North, Presidency replies Northern Governors

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that the new tax reform bills before the National Assembly is not against the north.

At their meeting on Monday, October 28, 2024, the 19 Northern Governors, under the platform of the Northern Governors’ Forum, expressed opposition to the new derivation-based model for Value-Added Tax (VAT) distribution in the country.

The Northern Governors who met with traditional rulers from the region, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, had asked National Assembly members from the zone not to support the tax bill.

SPONSOR AD

In a statement on Thursday, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said the bill is for the benefit of the whole country.

He said the presidency considered it necessary to address the misunderstandings and misgivings around the tax reform already embarked upon by the administration.

Speaking specifically on the proposed derivation-based VAT distribution model, Onanuga stressed that the new proposal, as enunciated in the Bill, is designed to create a fairer system.

“The current model for distributing VAT is based on where the tax is remitted rather than where goods and services are supplied or consumed. The ongoing tax reform seeks to correct the inherent inequity in the current derivation model as a basis for distributing VAT revenue.”

“The new proposal before the National Assembly outlines a different form of derivation which considers the place of supply or consumption for relevant goods and services. This means that states in the Northern region that produce the food we eat should not lose out just because their products are VAT-exempt or consumed in other states.

“These reforms are critical to improving the lives of Nigerians and were not put forward by President Tinubu to undermine any part of the country. There is no better time than now for the National Assembly to give due consideration to these bills that will overhaul our tax systems and create the revenue all the tiers of government require to fund the development our country and people urgently need,” he said.

He further emphasised that the reforms emerged after an extensive review of existing tax laws, adding that the National Assembly is considering four executive bills designed to transform and modernise Nigeria’s tax landscape.

“First is the Nigeria Tax Bill, which aims to eliminate unintended multiple taxation and make Nigeria’s economy more competitive by simplifying tax obligations for businesses and individuals nationwide.”

“Second, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill (NTAB) proposes new rules governing the administration of all taxes in the country. Its objective is to harmonise tax administrative processes across federal, state and local jurisdictions for ease of compliance for taxpayers in all parts of the country.

“Third, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill seeks to rename the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) to better reflect the mandate of the Service as the revenue agency for the entire federation, not just the Federal Government.

“Fourth, the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill proposes the creation of a Joint Revenue Board to replace the Joint Tax Board, covering federal and all states’ tax authorities.”

He explained that the proposed laws will not increase the number of taxes currently in operation, “Instead they are designed to optimise and simplify existing tax frameworks. The tax rates or percentages will remain the same under these reforms, as they focus on ensuring a more equitable distribution of tax obligations without adding to the burden on Nigerians.

“The reforms will not lead to job losses. On the contrary, they are structured to stimulate new avenues for job creation by supporting a dynamic, growth-oriented economy. Importantly, these laws will not absorb or eliminate the duties of any existing department, agency, or ministry. Instead, they aim to harmonise revenue collection and administration across the federation to ensure efficiency and cooperation.”

According to him, tax administration in the country currently lacks coordination among federal, state, and local tax authorities, often resulting in overlapping responsibilities, confusion, and inefficiency, adding that “Without reform, this inefficiency will persist.”