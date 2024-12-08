Tax reform: No govt agency will be scrapped, says FG

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), has said that the proposed tax reform bills are not targeted at scrapping any agency of government.

Issa-Onilu made the declaration at the flag-off of the National Sensitisation Campaign on the World HIV Day, Security Awareness, Discouraging Get Rich Quick Syndrome, World Human Rights Day and the Tax Reform Bills held in Jalingo.

The director general, represented by Mr David Akoji, Director Special Duties and State Operations, said that the agencies would be made to produce budgetary provisions of their activities.

He explained that the tax reform bills comprised four different components: the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

Issa-Onilu said that the four bills, when passed, would eradicate double taxation, provide support for low income earners as businesses and earnings below N1 million would be tax free.

He explained that the new reforms would put in place visible impact, pointing out that tax proceeds would be used to improve services like schools, hospitals and infrastructure across the country. He urged Nigerians to understand details of the policy.

The director general stated further that NOA had deployed its machinery to reach out to all the local government areas across the country.

He said that HIV/Aids was among the areas to carry out sensitisation campaign to the people at the grass roots.

He explained that the agency in collaboration with health authorities would carry out the assignment.

He also said that the ‘get money quick syndrome’ was another key area that Nigerians needed to be discouraged. He said that the menace had led many to indulge in criminal ventures with the zeal to get money quick.

He said that the government had introduced many programmes where people could get money with integrity and honour.

The director general also said that sensitisation campaign on human rights was another rucial aspect.

In his address earlier, Mr Zakari Mohammed, State Director of NOA in Taraba State, said that the directorate was working on modalities to reach out to the 16 local government areas in the state for the campaign.

He stated that many people were not enlightened about many policies of government which created room for rumour mongers to mislead the generality of the population.