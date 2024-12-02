Tax Reform: I’m not against Tinubu, only advocate wider consultation –Zulum

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has called for broader consultation on the proposed tax reform bill currently under consideration by the National Assembly, saying he is not against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Governor Zulum underscored the importance of stakeholder engagement to address concerns and misconceptions surrounding the bills.

In a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media, Dauda Iliya, Governor Zulum said “Consultation is a cardinal principle in any democratic society.”

SPONSOR AD

“We need to take the time to understand the nuances of the bill and ensure all contentious areas are addressed before implementation,” he added.

The governor expressed particular concern over the provision that allocates 60% of Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue based on derivation.

He warned that such a policy would disproportionately benefit states like Lagos and Rivers, potentially leaving other states at a disadvantage.

“The VAT provision, as currently proposed, suggests that only a few states will benefit significantly,” Governor Zulum explained. “This is why we should not rush the process. The goal is to ensure fairness and inclusivity in our tax reforms.”

Governor Zulum also advised that contentious aspects of the bill that could hinder national growth and development should be amended, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach.

Zulum dismissed insinuations suggesting he is opposed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He clarified that his comments were intended to advocate for a more inclusive approach to the proposed bill.

“There is a misconception that the North is against the President,” Zulum said. “This is far from the truth. The North contributed 60.2% of his votes, which underscores our support. My appeal to the President is to consider the challenges faced by some states and work towards solutions that benefit the entire country.”

On agricultural development, Governor Zulum highlighted his administration’s investments in modern irrigation farming, aimed at boosting food production in areas like Damasak, Baga, and other parts of Borno State.

“By the end of my tenure, Borno will be a net exporter of crops such as rice, wheat, sorghum, and maize,” he said.

He revealed that 16 kilometers of rice fields had been cultivated in Damasak, an area once severely impacted by insurgency.

“This progress was made possible through government support and collaboration with the military, resulting in a bumper harvest this year,” Zulum added.

He acknowledged the Federal Government’s provision of inputs and fertilizers, which further bolstered agricultural activities.

Zulum expressed gratitude to the military, Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF), hunters, vigilantes, and the resilient people of Borno State for their efforts in restoring peace.

“Insurgency in Borno has reduced by about 90%,” he remarked. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and gallantry of our security forces and the unwavering spirit of our citizens.”