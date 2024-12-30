Tax reform: How I was lobbied to influence other members for support –Kano Rep

A member representing Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu Federal Constituency at the House of Representative, Dr. Mustapha Ghali, has revealed how he was lobbied by a fellow lawmaker to support the proposed tax reform bills before the Assembly.

He also declared that Nigeria is not yet ripe for the implementation of the proposed tax reform bills compared to other countries where the reform was implemented and working effectively because the government had provided conducive environment for the well being of the citizens. According to him, the reverse is the case in Nigeria.

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) stalwart said this while speaking to journalists in Kano.

He said, “There was an influential member from the South that met me and said, Dr Ghali you are privileged to have the wherewithal to stand and speak and you usually get the support of your fellow members. We have come to strike a deal with you today. We want you to support these tax reform bills.

“He told me that their reason was that when it is passed, Kano will also benefit alongside Lagos. If Kano benefitted you will also benefit. I said to him he is right, but I want Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara Sokoto, Kebbi also to benefit.

“My reason was if today I have a problem in Kano, before you come to my rescue from Lagos, I have called one from Jigawa, I have called someone from Katsina, Kaduna and Niger. So, even if Kano will benefit, what of my neighbours, those that I have always been at peace with?

“This indicates that these people have an ulterior motive. The good thing is all northern legislators have all sat and are working towards containing the issue. We all have our own priorities from our people that we are representing. Your interest should not be conflicting or against the other region. This is why we are telling people to stop fighting for political differences but for the success of our region.”

He however called on northerners at all levels to unite and speak with one voice to stop the move towards implementation of the bills.

“Several countries across the world have implemented the tax reform bill and it is working for them. But at what point? You have to provide a conducive environment and development such as employment, hospitals, schools and other social amenities for the populace.

“Take for instance, England, United Arab Emirates, UAE and Saudi Arabia, where they implemented the bill and it is working for them. The government was able to do so based on the development provided and taxes collected from the well to do to ensure the sustainability of the developmental projects.

“So what we are saying is Nigeria is not yet ripe for the implementation of the proposed bill. It is not like we totally rejected it but the government has to provide the development and conducive environment before implementing the tax reform bill.

“I however appeal to northern lawmakers, governors, elders, business men and women, academicians and all relevant stakeholders to put heads together to ensure that the bill is set aside,” he said.

Ghali however revealed that so far, he had sponsored about 10 bills on the floor of the House including the bill seeking the establishment of a Federal Medical College in Gaya which has scaled third reading and to be forwarded to the Senate and the President for their approval.

Dr. Ghali maintained that if the medical college was established, it would go a long way in addressing inadequate medical personnel and improve the well being of citizens in the area and environs.