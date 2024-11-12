Tax reform bills will serve North’s interest – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, has defended the tax reform bills, saying they will benefit the Northern region contrary to criticisms from some leaders and lawmakers from the region.

Northern leaders, including Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South), have expressed concerns, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider the bills, fearing they could adversely impact the North.

Senator Ndume argued, “People are struggling to survive. Let people live first before you start asking them for tax.” He suggested that the proposed reforms would impose additional burdens on already strained citizens.

In response, Senator Sani criticised the opposition, urging leaders to thoroughly review the bills rather than “Blindly opposing” them.

Sani, in a statement, emphasised that the reforms are designed to decentralise tax benefits and bring greater economic fairness.

“There is a provision where companies will pay value-added tax to the host state instead of sending it to a single account. This approach is beneficial and fair to all regions,” he explained.

According to Sani, the bills aim to harmonise tax administration, curb corruption linked to tax waivers granted to influential business figures, and modernise revenue generation systems.

“This reform requires a courageous leader to dismantle the old, inefficient tax structure and address the influence of business cabals who avoid tax payments and seek waivers,” he stated.

He advised state governors to engage consultants for a detailed review of the reforms if needed.

The bills under consideration include the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, Tax Administration Bill, Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

These reforms seek to clarify the legal framework for taxes, establish a National Revenue Service, and create mechanisms like a tax tribunal and ombudsman to streamline operations and address disputes.