Tax reform bills: We’re going ahead for Nigeria’s sake – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has reaffirmed the Senate’s commitment to advancing legislative actions on the contentious tax reform bills, emphasising their importance to Nigeria’s progress.

Presiding over the plenary on Thursday, Akpabio explained that the committee led by Senator Abba Moro, established to interface with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) on the contentious aspects of the bills, is part of the Senate’s internal mechanisms.

“We are elected to work for the interest of Nigerians,” Akpabio said, adding, “Once a bill passes a second reading in the Senate, it is alive. It is then up to the committee on finance to begin consultations and hold public hearings.”

Earlier, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) clarified that the Senate had not suspended deliberations on the tax reform bills, countering media reports purporting that the Deputy Senate President Barau I. Jibrin’s announced indefinite suspension of action on the bills during Wednesday’s plenary.

On Wednesday, Senator Barau, who presided over the session, was reported to have said that the Senate Committee on Finance, chaired by Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), will put on hold further action on the bills.

He had also announced the formation of a special committee led by Senator Moro to engage with the AGF on the concerns raised.

However, Bamidele, invoking Senate Rule 42 on Thursday, asked: “Where was it stated that we have suspended our proceedings on the tax reform bills? This Senate did not suspend and does not intend to suspend, deliberations on the tax reform bills.

“These bills are executive bills and can only be withdrawn by the President. There is no basis for their withdrawal, and the Senate Committee on Finance is actively working to meet its six-week deadline, including conducting a public hearing. The bills remain very much alive.”

Efforts to confirm whether the scheduled meeting between the Senate committee and the AGF took place were unsuccessful. Calls to Senator Moro, other committee members, and the AGF’s office went unanswered at the time of filing this report.

South-South senators back tax reform bills

In a related development, 16 senators from the South-South region have pledged their support for the proposed tax reform bills. Following a meeting on Wednesday, the caucus, in a communiqué signed by Senator Seriake Dickson (Chairman) and Senator Jarigbe A. Jarigbe (Secretary), emphasised their commitment to fostering legislative initiatives that ensure the country’s peace, prosperity, and progress.

The communiqué stated, “Recognising the importance of tax reforms in enhancing national revenue and fostering economic stability, we resolved to support the tax reform bills. This support will be based on a comprehensive study and thorough evaluation of the bills to ensure they align with the overall interest of Nigerians, particularly the well-being of the South-South region.”

The caucus also urged restraint from individuals attempting to inject regional, ethnic, or tribal sentiments into the national dialogue and expressed readiness to participate in robust consultations and interactions initiated by the Senate.