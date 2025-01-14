Tax reform bills top agenda as N/Assembly resumes today

By Saawua Terzungwe, Itodo Daniel Sule, Balarabe Alkassim (Abuja), Salim Umar Ibrahim (Kano) & Peter Moses (Lagos)

Northern lawmakers in the National Assembly have concluded plans for a showdown if the tax reform bills currently before the assembly are not withdrawn as the legislative arm resumes today.

They reiterated their calls for the withdrawal of the bills citing concerns about the timing, lack of proper consultations with stakeholders, and the structure and content of the bills.

Although the bills passed second reading in the Senate before the red chamber went on the yuletide break, further legislative work was paused for additional consultations following widespread controversy.

“To address these concerns, the Senate formed a committee led by Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) to meet with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to resolve the issues surrounding the bills.

Despite the ongoing controversy, President Tinubu has insisted that the tax reform is here to stay.

However, northern lawmakers remain firm in their stance that the bills should be withdrawn. They plan to make their position clear as the National Assembly resumes its sessions today, with the 2025 budget defence and the tax reform bills set to dominate the agenda.

Speaking with the Daily Trust, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) expressed his opposition, identifying four key issues with the bills: wrong timing, constitutional concerns regarding derivation, opposition to the proposed VAT increase, and lack of proper consultation.

He emphasized that, “It’s not against the Northern interest, but against Nigeria’s federal system.”

Ndume criticized the government’s actions, saying, “There is an illegal commitment with the World Bank. Agencies have exceeded revenue targets; what did they do with that money? Why borrow when targets are met?”

Similarly, Bashir Zubairu, representing Birnin Gwari/Giwa Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, warned against the bill, calling it an “imposition” designed to put the North at a disadvantage.

“We will fight the forces behind the plan to impose an unpopular legislation that will be detrimental to millions of Nigerians. It will be a big battle against people who think what they want must be implemented at the expense of others.

“The proponents are trying to do everything to see the bills through including blackmail and other means. They will try to do to us what they did to Senator Abdul Ningi. So, we are calling on our people to support us. We must not be left alone,” he added.

Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, representing Rano Kibiya and Bunkure Federal Constituency of Kano State, reaffirmed opposition from lawmakers in Kano, stating, “We are against the bill. It is detrimental to the North, and we will fight it during and after the debate.”

Another Kano federal lawmaker, Dr Ghali Mustapha Tijjani, representing Gaya and Ajingi Federal Constituency, also condemned the bill, describing it as a draconian measure that disregards the struggles of ordinary Nigerians.

But Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South) suggested that the bills would likely be altered before passage. “I do not see the bill being passed as it is. It will be rejigged,” he said in a message to one of our reporters.

Meanwhile, Rep Babajimi Benson, representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos State, dismissed claims that the tax bills were aimed at stoking regional division. He defended the reforms as a progressive step towards economic growth, noting that the current tax system is outdated and inefficient.

“This reform is about creating a system where every state thrives based on its economic activities,” he said.

Benson expressed confidence that President Tinubu, having received strong support from the North in the 2023 elections, would not implement policies that would harm the region. “The president wants to make the North happy for his re-election,” he added.

Rep Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka (Yewa North/Imeko-Afon Constituency) also supported the reforms, emphasizing that the current tax laws, some dating back to the pre-colonial era, needed modernization. “The reforms protect low- and middle-income earners while ensuring that those earning more contribute fairly,” he said.

Despite the opposition, another federal lawmaker, who wished to remain anonymous, rejected claims that “executive high-handedness” would alter their stance. “We are determined to protect the interests of Nigerians and have made our position clear,” the lawmaker said.