Tax Reform Bills: Suspend legislative action, Pantami urges NASS

A former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, has advised the leadership of the National Assembly to suspend legislative action on the proposed tax reform bills.

Pantami also suggested wider consultations on the bills involving all relevant stakeholders.

The former minister stated this on Tuesday in a post on Facebook amid controversies surrounding the bills. He noted that the proposed bills have the potential to transform tax collection administration if improved and implemented in the interest of the nation. Tax reform dilemma: Balancing equity, derivation and federalism

Pantami said he personally observed in the proposed bills a potential conflict with the Federal Republic of Nigeria's constitution.

The post reads: “I have been preoccupied for the past week, having attended the World Halal Summit 2024 as a speaker at the invitation of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye. Consequently, I couldn’t find time to read and review all the 4 bills, including the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, 2024. However, over the last 40 hours, I have been reading them, particularly the Nigeria Tax Administrative Bill.

“The bill has the potential to transform tax collection administration if improved and implemented in the national interest. Nevertheless, there are critical observations that need to be addressed, including a potential conflict with the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s constitution.

“Several sections of the Bill make me uncomfortable, primarily because they lack clear definitions, which could lead to significant challenges during implementation. Furthermore, regulatory bodies may exploit these ambiguities when developing their regulatory instruments.

“In light of this, I offer two pieces of advice to the National Assembly (NASS):

“Suspend Legislative Action for now as some of the challenges could not be addressed by the chambers alone. In leadership, the ability to change one’s mind is a sign of intelligence and empathy, not weakness; and

“Allow for wider consultations on the bills, ensuring that all relevant stakeholders are contacted and any ambiguities are effectively reviewed and addressed.

“Specifically, I recommend reviewing the following sections: Section 3(3); Section 7(6); Section 8(2); Section 23; Section 28; Sections 95, 96, 97, and 118 and Section 141 (supremacy clause).

“I believe that tax, constitutional, and business lawyers, among others, also have a significant role to play in improving the bills. As a policy researcher, I may also comment on the remaining 3 bills later.

“Finally, the government must try to address the mistrust between it and its citizens, as our situation as a nation is deteriorating due to this mistrust. Citizens are largely suspicious. Building trust is crucial at this juncture for all arms and tiers of government. We must also prioritise our national interest over and above our personal interests. Issues must also be discussed objectively and critically.

“May we continue to serve our country diligently and honestly, praying to Allah to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”