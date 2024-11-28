Tax reform bills: Reps in marathon executive session 

The House of Representatives on Thursday went into a marathon executive session ahead of official commencement of the business of the day.

Daily Trust reports that the executive session which began at about 11am was still ongoing as of 12.40pm when this report was filed.

The House usually begins its legislative day at 11am but as at noon, the executive session was still ongoing, indicating the serious nature of the matter being ironed out by the lawmakers before resuming plenary.

Our correspondent learnt that the executive session may not be unconnected with the Tax Reform Bills which have continued to generate push back from stakeholders from the North.

Although, the Tax Reform Bills were not listed on the Order Paper for today’s plenary, sources familiar with happenings however said that barring any last minute change, a supplementary Order Paper might be prepared to accommodate the bills.

The Tax Reform Bills which are billed to be listed for second reading for lawmakers to debate their general principles, have continued to generate attention and concerns.

On Wednesday, the Senate leadership resisted opposition mounted by Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno) and Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi) against allowing officials of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government entry into the chamber to defend the tax bills.

Before the government officials were given access to the chamber for their presentation, the Senate descended into a heated session.

A former Leader of the House and chairman of Northern Caucus in the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa had urged the leadership of the House not to be in a rush in passing the Tax Reform Bills, saying, there should be more consultations on them.