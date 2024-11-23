Tax reform bill will cause socioeconomic crisis –Northern Elders

The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) has rejected the Tax Reform Bill, calling it a policy “conceived in bad faith” and warning that it threatens national cohesion.

The group criticized the manner of its implementation, alleging that key stakeholders, including members of the National Economic Council, were sidelined during the process.

The Convener of NEF, Professor Ango Abdullahi, in a communique on Saturday after the forum’s Board of Trustees second bi-annual meeting, in Abuja, warned against dubious policies that could further marginalise the North’s resource potential.

The forum lauded the Northern States Governors’ Forum and the Northern Nigeria Council of Traditional Rulers for opposing the bill, describing their stance as “patriotic” while urging Northern politicians in the National Assembly to speak out against it.

“The meeting seriously maintained that, in its present form, the Tax Reform Bill is conceived in bad faith, poorly packaged and it is a palpable threat to our unity and national cohesion.

“The meeting proceeded by drawing attention to the brazen cavalier way and suspicious manner in which the Tax Reform Bill was imposed on the nation, without allowing the in-puts of critical stakeholders, even as it kept members of the National Economic Council in the dark, thus; confirming the sinister intentions of those promoting this outrageous Bill.

“The Board-in-session, condemned in very strong terms, the conspicuous loss of voice on this burning issue by the overwhelming number of elected politicians in the National Assembly from the region, and fiercely warned, that indeed, the days are fast gone when such conspiratorial connivance against the vital and strategic interest of the region, either by those within or outside the region, would not be condoned or even tolerated,” the forum said.

The NEF urged Northerners to remain vigilant in defending their rights, particularly during elections, and warned against falling victim to manipulation by unscrupulous leaders with questionable records.