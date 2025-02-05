Tax Reform Bill will adversely affect northern region – CNG

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has expressed reservations about the proposed Tax Reform Bill currently before the Senate.

Speaking at a one-day town hall meeting in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State Coordinator of CNG Comrade Mansur Isah Guruza emphasised that the bill, if passed, would have far-reaching adverse effects on the northern region, including Kebbi State.

He highlighted three key concerns with the proposed bill: the disproportionate impact on northern states, the potential for increased economic disparity, and the lack of transparency and data-driven decision making. He urged the government to ensure that any tax reform promotes fairness and equity among all states.

The town hall meeting was attended by distinguished guests and stakeholders, who engaged in a critical discourse on the implications of the proposed Tax Reform Bill.

The CNG Kebbi State Chapter urged the Nigerian Senate to pause consideration of the bill and engage in further consultations with stakeholders.

Earlier, Comrade Jamilu A. Charanchi, the CNG National Coordinator, emphasised the importance of Nigerians expressing their opinions on policies detrimental to their livelihood, particularly the controversial Tax Reform Bill.

The Chairman of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, Kebbi State chapter, Comrade Ibrahim Ngaski, aligned with Charanchi’s submissions and promised further consultations and educating citizens on national issues.