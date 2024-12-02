Tax Reform Bill: Recipe for Disaster in Borno

As a citizen of Borno State, I am deeply concerned about the proposed tax reform bill currently before the National Assembly. The bill, which aims to streamline Nigeria’s tax administration processes, may seem like a good idea on paper, but its implementation will have devastating consequences for my state.

Borno has been ravaged by insurgency for over a decade, leaving our economy in a shambles. Our people have suffered unimaginable hardship, and our infrastructure has been severely damaged. The last thing we need is a tax reform bill that will further worsen our economic challenges.

The proposed derivation-based VAT distribution model is particularly worrying. This model will ensure that states like Borno, which are already struggling to generate revenue, will receive even less funding. This is unacceptable, given the enormous challenges we face in rebuilding our state.

Furthermore, the tax reform bill will increase the tax burden on our people, who are already struggling to make ends meet. The insurgency has displaced thousands of people, leaving them without livelihoods or means of survival. Increasing taxes will only add to their suffering.

I urge the National Assembly to reconsider the tax reform bill and its potential impact on states like Borno. We need policies that will support our economic recovery; not exacerbate our challenges. Our people have suffered enough; it’s time for the government to provide us with the support we need to rebuild our lives.

Yamta Bukar, a concerned citizen of Borno State, Department of Mass Communication, Borno State University, Maiduguri.