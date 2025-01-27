Tax default: Kano seals Grand Central Hotel, four others

The Kano State Board of Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) has sealed a hotel and 5 other business firms for failure to remit Pay As You Earn (PAYE) as well as other liability taxes accrued in the name of the affected firms.

The affected firms that were sealed by the service include Grand Central Hotel, Nikita Textile Limited, Fursa Foods Limited, Next Door and SKY respectively.

According to the lead of the enforcement team, Director debt management and enforcement Malam Ibrahim Abdullahi, the action of the service became necessary as affected firms have failed to respond to several correspondence sent to them by the service adding that based on that the Service has obtained a Court order to seal business premises of these firms as part of the service measure taken to enforce compliance by paying their taxes as at when due.

“Grand Central Hotel is sealed for failure to pay over N14 million tax, Nikita textile is sealed for failure to pay over 229 million taxes, and others were also sealed for failure to remit to the state what is expected.

According to the director, the service will continue to work in ensuring that all revenue leakages are blocked for an enhance revenue generation in the state. He added that the businesses sealed will only be reopen when the liabilities are fully settled.