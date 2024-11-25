‘Tax default’: Kano revenue service seals Max Air head office, others

The Kano State Board of Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) has sealed the Head Office of Max Air limited over the company’s alleged failure to remit over N190 million Pay As You Earn (PAYE) as well as other liability taxes accrued from 2012 to 2017.

According to the lead of the enforcement team, Director Debt Management and Enforcement, Madam Ibrahim Abdullahi, the company has failed to respond to several correspondence sent to it by the service.

She added that the service had obtained a court order to seal the head office of Max Air as part of the efforts to enforce the compliance to paying taxes as and when due.

Max Air is a national airline company owned by Dahiru Barau Mangal, an inlaw to New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) national leader and NNPP presidential candidate during the 2023 general elections, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

The enforcement team also sealed the office of Dantata and Sawoe construction Company’s premises situated along Zaria Road for reportedly defaulting to remit to the service the sum of over N241m as PAYE and outstanding withholding tax liabilities for the period of 2021 to 2022.

The Director explained that, the service has secured a court order to seal the company’s premises till the liabilities are fully settled.

He revealed that the service would continue to execute its mandate to ensure an improved revenue generation in the state.

The agency also sealed the Northern Rice and Oil Milling Nigeria Ltd located at Gunduwawa Industrial Estate, off Hadejia road, Kano State.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the exercise, Abdullahi said the companies were closed following a court order obtained by the agency.

“We went out to enforce payment of tax liabilities to make sure all liability taxes are paid as and when due as we have classification of taxes because our enforcement team found out there are discrepancies in the payment of the taxes,” he said.

He said the decision to seal the head office of Max Air Limited, Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company as well as other companies followed their failure or refusal to offset the tax liabilities.

“So, the agency found it necessary to take the measure in order to compel them to pay such taxes after several correspondences without positive responses from them,” he stated

He added that the measure was also necessary in order to ensure that all revenue acruiable to the state were collected so as to improve the revenue base of the state as the agency would continue to carry out similar exercise with a view to ensuring all tax defaulters are reminded of their responsibilities.

The director maintained that all the companies sealed would remain closed until when they paid the outstanding debts.