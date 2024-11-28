Tax bills: Senate brushes aside opposition, admits presidential committee

The Senate leadership on Wednesday resisted the opposition mounted by Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno) and Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi) against allowing top officials of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government to defend the tax reform bills.

Before the government officials were given access to the chamber for their presentation, the Senate descended into a heated session.

The commotion began when the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti), moved to suspend Order 12 to allow the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy & Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Tanimu Yakubu, and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, to address the chamber on the bills.

Bamidele argued that the officials were experts in the field, and the motion was seconded by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, who instructed the Sergeant-at-Arms to allow the visitors in.

However, some senators opposed the motion, saying it was improper to allow such presentations during plenary.

The deliberation on the tax reform bills took some senators by surprise as it was not listed as part of the agenda for the day on the Order Paper.

Senator Ningi suggested that the matter should be referred to the Senate’s finance or appropriations committee for further discussions.

He argued that the rules only permit former presidents, former Speakers of the House of Representatives, and ex-senators to speak in the chambers.

Similarly, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) opposed the move, citing the Senate Rules which prohibit visitors from addressing the chamber on matters not included on the Order Paper.

“This is a very important issue. We must follow established procedures. If this issue is to be discussed today, there must be a supplementary Order Paper to reflect it. Nigerians are watching, and we cannot rush this matter,” Ndume said.

“Mr. President, you can have your way, but I must have my say. Tax reform is sensitive, and our people are deeply affected by this matter. We must represent the interests of Nigerians, as we swore to do,” he added.

The Deputy Senate, Jibrin, who was presiding over the session, however, dismissed Ndume’s concerns, saying, “The chamber has no time for rhetoric. We are here for facts.”

However, Ndume insisted that Barau should apologise for describing his comments as rhetoric. “I demand an apology from you,” Ndume said.

Barau, laughing, explained that “rhetoric” was not an insult and clarified that he had made a general comment, not directed at Ndume. He once again ruled Ndume out of order after which the floor was opened to the FIRS boss to address the lawmakers.

Daily Trust reports that there has been pushback by relevant stakeholders from the North since President Tinubu transmitted the four tax reform bills to the National Assembly for consideration on October 3.

The bills are; the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, which is expected to provide the fiscal framework for taxation in the country, and the Tax Administration Bill, which will provide a clear and concise legal framework for all taxes in the country and reduce disputes.

The others are; the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, which will repeal the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Act and establish the Nigeria Revenue Service, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill, which will create a tax tribunal and a tax ombudsman.

The president stated that the bills would strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal institutions and align with his administration’s broader development goals.

This paper also reported that in a bid to ensure the passage of the bills before the year’s end, the presidency had stepped up lobbying efforts within the National Assembly, including a meeting with the leadership of the House of Representatives and its caucus on Monday. The renewed lobbying came amid increasing pressure from northern governors urging lawmakers from the region to resist the reforms, Daily Trust gathered.

Faces behind reforms showcase gains

In their presentations, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy & Tax Reforms, Oyedele and the FIRS Chairman, Adedeji outlined the potential benefits of the reform bills and urged the Senate to pass them.

They explained that the passage of the bills would “boost the country’s economic growth and reduce reliance on external borrowing.”

Senate to hold executive session

Following the presentation, Barau announced that the Senate would hold an executive session today (Thursday) to reach a resolution on the bills. He also urged the top government officials to educate Nigerians in all languages to ensure the public understands the essence of the bills.

“We have listened to you, and we shall continue the debate tomorrow (today) in an executive session to reach a conclusion.

“It was only a presentation that we requested, and they have made it. We urge you to take this to Nigerians, using Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and other languages, so that people understand what you want to do. We didn’t know about these matters until you made your presentation,” Barau said.

We must not rush – Doguwa

Meanwhile, Rep. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, leader of the Northern Caucus in the House of Representatives, informed the press that they had advised the leadership of the House not to rush deliberations on the Tax Reform Bills, but to allow for more consultations with Nigerians and greater awareness.

He made the statement after meeting with members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Kano State chapter, who had paid a courtesy visit on the Kano State Caucus in the House of Representatives.

“It doesn’t mean that the National Assembly members, who represent Nigerians, are the smartest people. Everyone has something to contribute towards our success. This is why we have called on the National Assembly leadership not to rush deliberations on the Tax Reform Bills,” Doguwa said.

He emphasised the need for further awareness campaigns to ensure Nigerians understand the bills.

“The Speaker has started and we have had meetings at least three times so that members can understand the bills and what they contain. If these opportunities are given, Nigerians will have the time to understand and contribute, ensuring that when it comes to deliberations and debates on the bills, there will be a fair and balanced assessment,” he added.