Tax bills: Nwaoboshi asks Tinubu to address Northern leaders’ concerns

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Senator eter Nwaoboshi, has urged President Bola Tinubu to address the concerns raised by Northern leaders over the proposed tax reform bills currently before the National Assembly.

Daily Trust reports that President Tinubu on October 3, 2024, forwarded tax reform bills to the Senate and House of Representatives for approval.

our correspondent also reports that the bills have generated heated debates across the country, with the majority of the push backs coming from the North.

Many governors and some leaders from the region contested that the tax reform bills, which also led to open confrontations in both chambers of the National Assembly, was meant to favour Lagos State and other narrow interests, as well as shortchange the North.

SPONSOR AD

Nwaoboshi, a former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noted the importance of inclusivity and transparency in implementing far-reaching economic policies.

He, however, acknowledged that the reforms were overdue measures needed to strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal framework.

“These reforms are crucial for funding public goods and services, reducing our dependence on oil revenues, and driving economic growth.”

“The states in the North have expressed legitimate fears about the potential impact of these reforms, given their limited resources compared to other regions. Their input is vital to ensure that the reforms are equitable and do not disproportionately burden any particular segment of society. Government exists for the people, and we must listen to their voices,” Nwaoboshi said.

He likened the ongoing tax reform debate with the Resource Control movement, saying while the resource control initially gained momentum, it was later abandoned due to concerns over Nigeria’s unity, warning that similar apprehensions surrounding the tax reforms must be addressed to prevent national disintegration.

He said, “My primary concern is preserving Nigeria’s unity. We cannot afford to dismiss the reservations of our Northern brothers. Instead, we must engage in open, honest, and inclusive discussions to create a tax system that promotes fairness and national cohesion.”