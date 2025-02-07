Taskforce recovers N1bn stolen property in Abuja

The operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command and other security agencies have recovered stolen goods worth N1 billion from their receivers and arrested 31 suspects during raids on shanties in Abuja.

Abuja Metro reports that the operation was targeted against criminality in the nation’s capital.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, who disclosed this while parading some suspects, said members of the taskforce included operatives from the Nigeria Police, the Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Services DSS and immigration service.

Others, according to him, included the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), FCT Social Development Secretariat (SDS), Abuja Environmental Protection Agency (AEPB), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the FCT Development Control Department.

He listed the panteka markets raided to include those at Dei-Dei, Kabusa, Dei-Dei Outward Lane, Zuba, Mpape, Jabi and Nyanya.

According to him, the criminal activities of scavengers not only pose a significant threat to public safety but also disrupt the provision of essential amenities and jeopardise critical infrastructure.

He said items recovered by the taskforce team included 115 units of manhole covers with the inscription ‘Not for Sale’, five motorcycles, a huge volume of cables, cut-to-size electric transformers, bundles of cables, a huge volume of fibre optic materials, heaps of copper wire and rubber insulators.

Others are 12 large-size solar panels, large quantities of iron rods (22mm rods), documents related to vehicles with unverifiable ownerships, fake, fabricated Mercedes Benz chassis numbers, industrial solar batteries, solar panels, weighing scales and vehicle rims, among others.