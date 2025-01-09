Taskforce raids Lagos drug dealers’ hideout, arrests 53

Officials of the Lagos State Taskforce have arrested a total of 53 suspected drug dealers in a sting operation carried out at Gowon Estate, in the Ipaja area of the state.

Specifically, most of the dealers were apprehended at the notorious 31 road junction of the estate used by dealers for the distribution of illicit substances in the area.

The dealers target young men and women who they lured into the illicit drug business with cash and free women.

It was learnt that those who refuse to join the drug ring are harassed and threatened by cult gang members.

It was also learnt that the arrest followed discreet surveillance exercises carried out across black spots in the metropolis.

Areas raided included the notorious 31 Road junction, Bless Jah Street, Adenle Crescent, Owo Omo Osho Street all in Gowon Estate and a part of Okunola Road in Mosan-Okunola LCDA in Alimosho LGA.

The sting operation led to the arrest of 53 suspected dealers and users of illicit substances, who have turned the entire area to a safe haven for illicit drugs activities.

A significant quantity of different illicit drugs, including Colorado, substance suspected to be Canadian loud, hemp, tramadol capsules, codeine syrups and several Illicit substances. Weighing scales, packs of Indian hemp crushers, knives, amongst others were recovered from the suspects.