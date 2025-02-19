Taskforce battles suspected robbers, kills 3, recovers AK-47 rifle in Abuja

A joint security team has gunned down three suspected armed robbers, injured three others and recovered an AK 47 rifle in The Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

FCT Police Commissioner, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, who disclosed this to newsmen, said the midnight operation was carried out in collaboration with the military and local vigilantes, adding that some weapons and other incriminating items were also recovered.

He said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) ‘A’ division in Dei Dei received a distress call on February 12, 2025, around 11:50 pm of an ongoing robbery operation at Filing Dabo village.

SPONSOR AD

He said the DPO responded swiftly and alerted the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit through coordination with operatives from the 102 Battalion, Guards Brigade, the civilian joint Taskforce and local vigilante groups to mobilize to the scene.

He said, “Upon spotting the joint security team, the six-member gang attempted to flee into nearby bushes, launching an ambush on the operatives. However, the security personnel responded with superior firepower, engaging the criminals in a fierce exchange of fire.”