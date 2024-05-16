✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Task force mops up banned single-use plastics in Lagos market

Officials of the Lagos State Environmental Task Force have mopped up the banned Styrofoam (plastic) food containers that displayed for sale at the Olugbede Market, Egbeda, in Lagos State.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, explained that the decision was reached following the menace which the single-use plastics, especially the non-biodegradable Styrofoam, were causing on the environment.

Wahab, in a post on his X handle yesterday, said: “Operatives from the Monitoring Enforcement and Compliance Department of the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources @LasgMOE, alongside other enforcement officers, on Monday mopped up the banned Styrofoam food containers that were displayed for sale at the Olugbede Market, Egbeda, for conveyance to Oshodi for incineration.”

He noted that most drainage channels in the state were daily clogged up by Styrofoam through indiscriminate distribution and usage despite the regular cleaning and evacuation of the drains with humongous amounts.

 

 

 

 

