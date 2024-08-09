✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Task force demolishes shrine constructed near road in Lagos

A task force team, on Thursday, removed a shrine constructed near a road in Lagos State. It was gathered that the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation…

shrine
shrine

A task force team, on Thursday, removed a shrine constructed near a road in Lagos State.

It was gathered that the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps removed the Shrine erected close to a main road at Moshalasi Bus Stop, Ile Epo in Iyana Ipaja.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a post on his X handle.

Wahab said the exercise was undertaken after several physical assault on the government officials.

The Commissioner warned residents to desist from constituting any form of environmental nuisance on the State parks and gardens across the state.

“After several stop-work notices served and physical assault on the personnel of the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency @LASPARKLagos , the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial earlier today (Thursday) removed the Shrine constructed close to a main road at Moshalasi Bus Stop, Ile Epo in Iyana Ipaja.

“The Lagos State government is again warning everyone to desist from constituting any form of environmental nuisance on the State parks and gardens as this will be met with prosecution,” he posted.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories