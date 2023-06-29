Task force clears trucks on Calabar highway

The Joint Task Force on Petroleum Monitoring on Petroleum Products inaugurated by Governor Bassey Otu Cross River State two weeks ago succeeded in clearing the…

The Joint Task Force on Petroleum Monitoring on Petroleum Products inaugurated by Governor Bassey Otu Cross River State two weeks ago succeeded in clearing the only major road into and out of Calabar metropolis of thousands of oil trucks parked on both sides of the road.

The Chairman of the task force, Hon Peter Okim, explained that apart from ensuring that petroleum products were not diverted or hoarded, the task force was constituted by the governor to help clear the highway of articulated vehicles and other causes of gridlock and accidents on the road.

He said, “We have been able to move all trucks initially parked on this major road to their park. The governor understood the danger posed by the continuous parking of articulated vehicles along the highway and mandated the JTF team to hastily clear the road.

“We are happy that we have delivered on the mandate, even though we had to go hard with some drivers to ensure compliance with the directive.”

He warned drivers against indiscriminate parking as it posed great dangers to other road users, stressing that they would continue to enforce strict compliance with the directive and that offenders would be punished.

