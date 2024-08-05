Taraba youths till traditional ruler’s farm amid hunger protest

Hundreds of youths in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State have shown their support for the Chief of Mutum Biyu chiefdom, Justice Sani Muhammed,…

Hundreds of youths in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State have shown their support for the Chief of Mutum Biyu chiefdom, Justice Sani Muhammed, by tilling his farm during a nationwide hunger protest.

The youths, armed with hoes, pledged to work freely on the traditional ruler’s farm throughout the protest period without expecting any payment.

Abubakar Titus, the spokesperson for the youths, told newsmen at the farm that the youths of Mutum Biyu chiefdom chose not to protest on the streets. Instead, they gathered at the farm of their paramount ruler to show respect and appreciation for his guidance.

Titus noted that ninety per cent of the chiefdom’s population are farmers, and the paramount ruler has consistently encouraged the youth to engage in farming, resulting in their self-sufficiency in producing cash and food crops.

He added that the youths would continue to work on the farm for the entire ten-day duration of the protest, except on Fridays and Sundays, to accommodate both Muslim and Christian youths.

He emphasised that the youth in Mutum Biyu chiefdom have greatly benefited from the chief’s leadership, which has led to a boom in agriculture, livestock, and business activities in the area.

Abubakar Titus further mentioned that just before the nationwide protest began, the chief had gathered the youths at his palace, warning them about the dangers of the protest and advising them to stay away.

In his address to the youth, Justice Sani Muhammed commended them for not participating in the protest.

He praised their maturity and self-sufficiency in various ventures, including farming, fishing, and livestock production.