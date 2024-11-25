✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Taraba Varsity Loses 3 Lecturers  in 3 days

    By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo

Three senior lecturers of Taraba State University (TSU) lost their lives within three days.

The lecturers are Prof. Akporido Samuel, former head of department of Chemical Sciences, who  slumped and died in his office on Thursday; Dr. Kiliobas Sha’a, former Head of Department Biological Sciences, and Dr  Ibrahim Saleh Bali  who died in the early hours of Sunday.

Daily Trust learnt that Prof. Samuel slumped and died in his office while Dr. Sha’a died in his house after struggling with high blood pressure and Dr Ibrahim Saleh Bali died at FMC Jalingo after suffering from a protracted illness.

The death of the lecturers caused  panic among members of the Academic and non Academic staff  of the University.

The lecturers, it was learnt have been demanding for improved welfare and better salary from the state government but the government was yet to yield to the demands of staff of the University.

The chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Taraba State University chapter Dr. Mbave Joshua, while reacting to the death, expressed shock while lamenting the working condition of ASUU members in the institution.

He stated that  the lecturers lacked financial backing due to the current challenges of cost of living.

