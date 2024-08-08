Taraba uncovers 864 civil servants receiving multiple salaries

The Taraba State government has discovered 864 civil servants receiving two to three salaries per month. This followed an investigation by the office of the…

The Taraba State government has discovered 864 civil servants receiving two to three salaries per month.

This followed an investigation by the office of the state’s Head of Civil Service, which revealed that some of the civil servants were found to be receiving triple salaries every month.

The findings were contained in a statement by the Head of Civil Service’s office.

The statement also clarified the recent N2,000 deduction from July salaries, explaining that it was for passport fees authorised by the appropriate authorities.

It said the funds were directly transferred to the designated company responsible for passport processing.