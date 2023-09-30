Taraba Tribunal upholds Gov Kefas election

The governorship election petition tribunal in Taraba State has upheld the election of Governor Agbu Kefas, striking out the petition filed by the New Nigerian…

The governorship election petition tribunal in Taraba State has upheld the election of Governor Agbu Kefas, striking out the petition filed by the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice G.A. Sunmonu, while ruling on the petition filed by Professor Muhammed Sani Yahaya, NNPP governorship candidate in the election, said it was dismissed for lack of merit.

The other judges in the tribunal – Justices U.Onwosi and Khadi M.N .Sidi – agreed with Sunmonu.

Speaking with newsmen after the ruling, Alhaji Aminu Alkali, the Deputy Governor, who was in court, extended the ruling Poples Democratic Party’s (PDP) hand of friendship to NNPP.

H advised that all NNPP members in the state to support governor Agbu Kefas administration to bring the desired development in the state.

NNPP counsel and key members of the party left the tribunal without commenting on the ruling.

