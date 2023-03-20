✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Nigeria 2023 Elections: Gubernatorial Results (Source:INEC)
Taraba: Tension over gunshots near INEC office, police headquarters 

There is tension in Jalingo, Taraba state capital over sporadic shootings around the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office and police headquarters in Jalingo. Reasons…

There is tension in Jalingo, Taraba state capital over sporadic shootings around the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office and police headquarters in Jalingo.

Reasons for the shooting are not immediately clear but some sources said it was misunderstanding between some security agents guarding the INEC office.

Shops and markets were abruptly shut down and streets deserted while parents rushed to schools to take their children.

Police spokesman, ASP Usman Abdullahi, did not answer or reply to a text message sent to him by our reporter as of the time of filing this report.

