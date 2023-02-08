Taraba Senate: Court of Appeal affirms Jimkuta as APC candidate

The Court of Appeal Court in Abuja has declared David Jimkuta as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 Taraba…

The Court of Appeal Court in Abuja has declared David Jimkuta as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 Taraba South Senatorial District election.

A three-member panel of justice presided by Justice Hamma Barka on Wednesday set aside the decision of the Federal High Court Jalingo, which dismissed Jimkuta’s suit challenging his substitution with the name of Danjuma Shiddi.

Justice Barka held that the primary election that produced Jimkuta was conducted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC and was valid in accordance with the relevant laws.

The panel held that only the NWC of the APC has the powers, the rights, and vires to conduct a valid primary election for the party.

Jimkuta won the APC primary election for Taraba South by polling 170 votes as against 70 votes by Hon. Danjuma Shiddi, but was wrongfully substituted by his party with Hon. Shiddi.

Dissatistfied over his substitution, Jimkuta headed for the Federal High Court in Jalingo to seek redress.

Reacting to the judgement, Jimkuta thanked the judiciary for restoring his mandate, saying “it was a victory for democracy, the people of Taraba South and the entire APC family.

Jimkuta appealed to his opponents to sheathe their swords and join hands with him to work towards victory at the polls.