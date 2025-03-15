Taraba pastoralists laud creation of Livestock Development Agency

Pastoralists in Taraba State have welcomed the creation of Livestock Development Agency by the state Governor, Agbu Kefas, saying it is timely especially now that pastoralists and other stakeholders in the livestock sector are facing numerous problems.

Yarima Isa Tafida, a key stakeholder in livestock development in Taraba State, said pastoralists and those involved in animal and milk production have been yearning for the establishment of such agency because of the high population of cattle in the state which needed good government policy to drive the sector.

He said thousands of people earn their living through livestock production, adding that in all the 16 local government areas of state, there are people involved in livestock production.

He revealed that there are over 12 major cattle markets across the state in which thousands of cattle, goats and sheep are sold on daily basis year in year out.

According to him, revenue generated from livestock business in Taraba State is so much that it requires government attention to further develop the sector.

Yarima Isa, stated that Sardauna local government area, for instance, has the highest population of cattle in the entire country while in Jalingo, Gassol-Ardo_Kola, Bali, Lau,Gashaka and Karim-Lamido local government areas there are hundreds of people that are involved in livestock production.

He said the agency should address all the issues confronting livestock production including clashes between the pastoralists and farmers, encroachment of grazing areas and also bring modernization into livestock production system to enable greater benefit and income to those involved in the business.

Adamu, Also from Sardauna local government area of the state, said the creation of the agency was a welcome development but said considering the high population of cattle in the state, a full fledge state ministry should have been created in order to drive more development and benefits to the sector.

He said at the federal level, a full fledge ministry of livestock was created which is expected to bring some benefits to the Taraba based on the fact that the state has the highest livestock resources in the country.

He said the Agency should bring modernization into livestock production in the state for greater benefit of value chain to those in the livestock production.

According to him, modernization in livestock production will enable for a departure from the traditional method of cattle rearing which does not give much profits, adding that the issue of pasture should receive good attention.

Governor Agbu Kefas, who announced the creation of Livestock Development Agency said “ The creation of Livestock Development Agency was to align with federal government policy on livestock development.”