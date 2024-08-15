Taraba launches cattle vaccination on Mambilla Plateau

The Taraba State government has launched a major vaccination campaign for cattle on the Mambilla Plateau, Sardauna LGA, in response to a recent outbreak of…

The Taraba State government has launched a major vaccination campaign for cattle on the Mambilla Plateau, Sardauna LGA, in response to a recent outbreak of cattle diseases.

Veterinary officers from the Taraba State Ministry of Agriculture have been mobilised to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of cattle across the plateau. The vaccination effort has already commenced across the six chiefdoms of the region.

Dr Godwin Mangbon, the Divisional Veterinary Officer in Sardauna LGA, announced the start of the vaccination drive during a briefing in Gembu, the LG headquarters, on Wednesday.

He confirmed that veterinary teams have been deployed to ensure comprehensive coverage of all cattle on the Mambilla Plateau.

The vaccination campaign was prompted by an outbreak of hemorrhagic septicemia, a serious cattle disease, which has been confirmed through clinical tests.

Dr Mangbon acknowledged the challenges posed by the difficult terrain and logistical issues but expressed confidence that the vaccination exercise would be successful.

He assured cattle owners that all cattle on the plateau would be covered.

Dr Mangbon advised pastoralists to seek treatment from veterinary professionals rather than relying on traditional methods.

Mariam Edwin, Chief Health Technologist of the Ministry of Agriculture, emphasised that despite the challenging terrain, the veterinary team is committed to completing the vaccination within the designated timeframe.

Daily Trust learnt that unverified number of cattle have died due to the disease outbreak on the Mambilla Plateau in recent weeks.