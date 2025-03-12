Taraba govt breaks silence on dep gov’s whereabouts, says he’ll resume soon

The Taraba State government has, for the first time, spoken about the health condition of Deputy Governor Alhaji Aminu Alkali, who has been absent from office since November last year.

Speaking to journalists after the State Executive Council meeting on Monday, Commissioner for Information, Barrister Zainab Usman Jalingo, said the deputy governor suffered a stroke but is recuperating and will soon return to office.

She disclosed that the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bordiya Buma, who recently visited Alkali in a Cairo hospital, had briefed the council on his condition.

She said Alkali had an ailment around November last year that required treatment in Abuja. From there, he was moved to Cairo, Egypt, for further medical attention. She added that the commissioner for health was sent to assess his condition, and the government can confirm he is responding well to treatment.

Daily Trust gathered that Alkali was initially admitted to the National Hospital in Abuja before being flown to an undisclosed hospital in Cairo when his condition worsened.

His prolonged absence has fueled anxiety in the state, with some politicians reportedly lobbying for his position.

However, concerns persist over the accuracy of information on Alkali’s health, with comparisons drawn to the late Governor Danbaba Suntai’s case, where conflicting reports delayed his deputy’s succession.

Efforts to get further details from the Deputy Governor’s office were unsuccessful, as he has yet to appoint a press secretary.