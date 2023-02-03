Taraba gov’ship: Supreme Court affirms Agbu’s nomination as PDP candidate

The Supreme Court has affirmed the nomination of Colonel Kefas Agbu (retd) as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State…

A five-member panel of justices of the apex court on Friday upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal in Yola that dismissed two appeals by other governorship aspirants challenging Agbu’s eligibility.

The lead judgment read by Justice Emmanuel Agim held that the appeal by Hilkiah Buba-Joda and Jerome Nyameh was in breach of sections 84 and 87(9) of the Electoral Act, 2022 by failing to explore internal dispute resolution mechanism as contained in the party’s guidelines.

At a Federal High Court in Jalingo, Nyameh had challenged Agbu’s nomination as PDP candidate alleging the violation of Part VII, Article 1 of the Electoral Guidelines for the Primary Elections of the PDP, 2022, having failed to resign before purchasing the forms.

Nyameh submitted that the primary was held on May 25, which was only six days after Agbu resigned, and many days after the screening of aspirants on April 28, when he was still the state party chairman.

Nyameh further submits that Agbu only resigned via a letter dated May 17, 2022, which was received at the national headquarters on May 19.

Agbu polled 443 votes to come first, Albasu polled 31 votes, Nyameh polled 24 votes, Senator Danlami Joel Ikenya polled 11 votes and Mafindi polled 6 votes.